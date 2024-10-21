Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CYTK. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Cytokinetics from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cytokinetics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.93.

CYTK stock opened at $54.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.39, a current ratio of 10.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.36. Cytokinetics has a twelve month low of $30.37 and a twelve month high of $110.25. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.18 and a beta of 0.77.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 71.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.34) EPS. Analysts predict that Cytokinetics will post -5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cytokinetics news, Director B Lynne Parshall sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.84, for a total value of $299,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,704. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director B Lynne Parshall sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.84, for a total value of $299,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,232,704. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.49, for a total value of $684,135.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 399,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,761,019.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 84,584 shares of company stock valued at $4,722,898. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the first quarter worth about $1,690,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Cytokinetics during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,703,000. Entropy Technologies LP raised its position in Cytokinetics by 110.6% during the first quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 19,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 10,205 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in Cytokinetics during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,277,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cytokinetics during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,249,000.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

