Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Raised to “Buy” at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $150.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $125.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Datadog from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Datadog from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. DA Davidson upgraded Datadog from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Datadog from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.11.

NASDAQ DDOG opened at $128.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.86 billion, a PE ratio of 400.38, a PEG ratio of 22.85 and a beta of 1.11. Datadog has a 12 month low of $77.81 and a 12 month high of $138.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $116.58 and a 200-day moving average of $119.41.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. Datadog had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 6.81%. The business had revenue of $645.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Datadog will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Shardul Shah sold 7,916 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.67, for a total transaction of $1,002,719.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 451,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,195,685.11. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Shardul Shah sold 7,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.67, for a total value of $1,002,719.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 451,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,195,685.11. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.66, for a total value of $14,192,544.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 347,684 shares in the company, valued at $38,822,395.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 529,928 shares of company stock valued at $63,079,091. 11.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 1.5% during the second quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 19.5% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 5.2% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 1.2% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WR Wealth Planners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 31.6% during the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

