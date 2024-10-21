Stifel Nicolaus Raises Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Price Target to $155.00

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Freshpet in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Freshpet from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Freshpet from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Freshpet from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Freshpet from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.87.

Freshpet Stock Performance

Shares of Freshpet stock opened at $139.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The firm has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 775.17 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.38. Freshpet has a fifty-two week low of $54.60 and a fifty-two week high of $145.68.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.06. Freshpet had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The firm had revenue of $235.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Freshpet will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Freshpet

In related news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 2,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $304,941.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,046,320.39. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Freshpet

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Freshpet by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,666,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,650,000 after buying an additional 13,709 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Freshpet by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 923,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,492,000 after buying an additional 22,759 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Freshpet by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 721,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,327,000 after buying an additional 141,615 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Freshpet by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 249,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,852,000 after buying an additional 10,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Freshpet during the 1st quarter worth about $17,845,000.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

