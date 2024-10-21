Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) PT Raised to $975.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $875.00 to $975.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

EQIX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Equinix to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Equinix from $880.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Equinix from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Mizuho raised their target price on Equinix from $873.00 to $971.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Equinix from $859.00 to $865.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $914.36.

Equinix Price Performance

Equinix stock opened at $895.20 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $855.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $797.63. Equinix has a one year low of $677.80 and a one year high of $914.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $84.96 billion, a PE ratio of 89.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.71.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by ($4.72). Equinix had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 12.24%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $8.04 EPS. Equinix’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Equinix will post 31.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $4.26 per share. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. Equinix’s payout ratio is presently 170.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Equinix news, EVP Scott Crenshaw sold 1,107 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $815.60, for a total transaction of $902,869.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,262.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $816.73, for a total value of $490,038.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,087,604. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Crenshaw sold 1,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $815.60, for a total value of $902,869.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,262.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,043 shares of company stock valued at $8,282,119. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Equinix

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Equinix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $381,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at about $471,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Equinix by 0.3% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 14,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,719,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 308.3% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in Equinix by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equinix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

