Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) Downgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. Citigroup currently has $110.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $118.00.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.56.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EEFT opened at $98.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.53. Euronet Worldwide has a 52 week low of $75.41 and a 52 week high of $117.66. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 1.46.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $986.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 27.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Thomas A. Mcdonnell bought 3,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $93.86 per share, for a total transaction of $300,915.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,447,400. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Thomas A. Mcdonnell purchased 3,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $93.86 per share, with a total value of $300,915.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,447,400. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Juan Bianchi sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.58, for a total transaction of $410,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,276,095.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Euronet Worldwide

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,356,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $333,039,000 after acquiring an additional 27,254 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,390,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,900,000 after acquiring an additional 15,837 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,022,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,793,000 after acquiring an additional 14,090 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 767,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,415,000 after acquiring an additional 10,689 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 755,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,172,000 after acquiring an additional 113,685 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

About Euronet Worldwide

(Get Free Report)

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.