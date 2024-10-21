First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) Price Target Raised to $40.00 at Stephens

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Free Report) had its price target upped by Stephens from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th.

First Financial Bankshares Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:FFIN opened at $38.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.44 and a 200-day moving average of $33.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.43 and a beta of 0.78. First Financial Bankshares has a twelve month low of $22.84 and a twelve month high of $39.53.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $184.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.10 million. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 29.13% and a return on equity of 14.01%. On average, analysts anticipate that First Financial Bankshares will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Financial Bankshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.43%.

Institutional Trading of First Financial Bankshares

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,637 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 5,265 shares of the bank’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 927 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 161,287 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,292,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 12,130 shares of the bank’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.78% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company offers checking, savings and time deposits; automated teller machines, drive-in, and night deposit services; safe deposit facilities, remote deposit capture, internet banking, mobile banking, payroll cards, funds transfer, and performing other customary commercial banking services; securities brokerage services; and trust and wealth management services, including wealth management, estates administration, oil and gas management, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts.

