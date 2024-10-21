BMO Capital Markets Increases Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Price Target to $94.00

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Raymond James upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.37.

Shares of GILD stock opened at $86.72 on Thursday. Gilead Sciences has a 1-year low of $62.07 and a 1-year high of $87.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.04 billion, a PE ratio of 240.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.18.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 29.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 855.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 29,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total transaction of $2,459,529.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 78,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,545,480.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total value of $167,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,398,843.87. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 29,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total value of $2,459,529.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,545,480.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,847 shares of company stock valued at $3,033,340. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gilead Sciences

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $438,000. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 14,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. DMC Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 14,155 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,261,000. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $463,000. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

