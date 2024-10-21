Financial Analysis: Getaround (GETR) versus Its Rivals

Getaround (NYSE:GETR – Get Free Report) is one of 450 publicly-traded companies in the “Software – Application” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Getaround to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Getaround and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Getaround 0 0 0 0 N/A Getaround Competitors 528 1962 3821 68 2.54

As a group, “Software – Application” companies have a potential upside of 19.90%. Given Getaround’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Getaround has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

59.6% of Getaround shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.4% of shares of all “Software – Application” companies are owned by institutional investors. 29.2% of Getaround shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.8% of shares of all “Software – Application” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Getaround and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Getaround -132.69% -3,722.93% -64.71% Getaround Competitors -28.43% -109.29% -8.76%

Volatility and Risk

Getaround has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Getaround’s competitors have a beta of 1.04, indicating that their average share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Getaround and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Getaround $78.32 million -$113.95 million -0.04 Getaround Competitors $272.80 million $18.67 million 465.82

Getaround’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Getaround. Getaround is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Getaround competitors beat Getaround on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

Getaround Company Profile

Getaround, Inc. operates as an online car rental service company for peer-to-peer car sharing. The company operates Getaround, a digital carsharing marketplace, which is accessed through the Getaround app and derives demand from guests who want access to cars nearby 24/7 for various use cases, such as local and long-distance getaways, running errands, business travel, and driving to earn through rideshare and delivery platforms. Getaround, Inc. is based in San Francisco, California.

