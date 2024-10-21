South Plains Financial (SPFI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 23rd. Analysts expect South Plains Financial to post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. South Plains Financial had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 16.53%. The business had revenue of $71.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect South Plains Financial to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get South Plains Financial alerts:

South Plains Financial Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ SPFI opened at $35.21 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.63. The company has a market capitalization of $578.11 million, a P/E ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. South Plains Financial has a 52 week low of $24.05 and a 52 week high of $35.49.

South Plains Financial Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from South Plains Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. South Plains Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.97%.

In related news, Director Noe G. Valles acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 336,437 shares in the company, valued at $10,093,110. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Noe G. Valles purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 336,437 shares in the company, valued at $10,093,110. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Curtis C. Griffith sold 1,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $49,569.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 996,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,903,838. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on SPFI. Hovde Group upped their price target on shares of South Plains Financial from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of South Plains Financial from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Get Our Latest Analysis on South Plains Financial

About South Plains Financial

(Get Free Report)

South Plains Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for City Bank that provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It offers deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificate of deposits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for South Plains Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Plains Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.