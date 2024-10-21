Live Oak Bancshares (LOB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 23rd. Analysts expect Live Oak Bancshares to post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $232.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.08 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 11.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts expect Live Oak Bancshares to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Live Oak Bancshares Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock opened at $49.34 on Monday. Live Oak Bancshares has a 12 month low of $26.11 and a 12 month high of $50.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.60.

Live Oak Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.03%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LOB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Live Oak Bancshares from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Live Oak Bancshares from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Live Oak Bancshares from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Live Oak Bancshares

In related news, CAO John W. Sutherland sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $860,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,603 shares in the company, valued at $1,143,929. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 23.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Fintech. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

