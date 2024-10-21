CenterPoint Energy (CNP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. CenterPoint Energy has set its FY 2024 guidance at 1.610-1.630 EPS and its FY24 guidance at $1.62 EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect CenterPoint Energy to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

CenterPoint Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CNP stock opened at $30.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $19.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.89. CenterPoint Energy has a 52 week low of $25.41 and a 52 week high of $31.57.

CenterPoint Energy Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This is a positive change from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.15%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CenterPoint Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.91.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CenterPoint Energy

About CenterPoint Energy

(Get Free Report)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.