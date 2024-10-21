SLM (SLM) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. SLM has set its FY24 guidance at $2.70-2.80 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 2.700-2.800 EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $783.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.97 million. SLM had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 24.67%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. On average, analysts expect SLM to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get SLM alerts:

SLM Price Performance

NASDAQ SLM opened at $23.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. SLM has a 1 year low of $12.26 and a 1 year high of $23.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.45. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.15.

SLM Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.75%.

In other news, Director Robert S. Strong sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total value of $102,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 101,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,294,811.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on SLM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on SLM from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of SLM from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of SLM in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of SLM from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of SLM from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.83.

Get Our Latest Research Report on SLM

SLM Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It is also involved in the provision of retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.