Ribbon Communications (RBBN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Ribbon Communications has set its Q3 2024 guidance at EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Ribbon Communications had a negative net margin of 6.68% and a positive return on equity of 5.32%. The business had revenue of $192.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. On average, analysts expect Ribbon Communications to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of RBBN opened at $3.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $593.03 million, a P/E ratio of -9.74 and a beta of 1.09. Ribbon Communications has a 12 month low of $1.78 and a 12 month high of $3.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Ribbon Communications in a report on Wednesday, September 25th.

Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products, solutions, and services for voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications, and unified communications and collaboration.

