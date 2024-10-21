Pegasystems (PEGA) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 23rd. Analysts expect Pegasystems to post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $351.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.55 million. Pegasystems had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 49.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.41) EPS. On average, analysts expect Pegasystems to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:PEGA opened at $73.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.33 and a beta of 1.07. Pegasystems has a 12-month low of $37.66 and a 12-month high of $75.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is 14.63%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PEGA shares. DA Davidson increased their price target on Pegasystems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on Pegasystems from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Pegasystems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.60.

In other news, Director Richard H. Jones sold 15,271 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.25, for a total value of $1,057,516.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 371,787 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $25,746,249.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Rifat Kerim Akgonul sold 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,505 shares in the company, valued at $3,535,350. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,955 shares of company stock worth $3,206,247 over the last ninety days. 50.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Infinity, a software portfolio comprising of Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time AI-powered decision engine to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity; and Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for increasing efficiency of clients’ processes and workflows.

