Roper Technologies (ROP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.53 per share for the quarter.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 22.14%. On average, analysts expect Roper Technologies to post $18 EPS for the current fiscal year and $20 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE ROP opened at $557.62 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $59.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.02. Roper Technologies has a 1-year low of $474.46 and a 1-year high of $579.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $549.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $545.28.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 8th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 21.77%.

Several equities analysts have commented on ROP shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $611.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $650.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $617.00 to $635.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $674.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $619.50.

Insider Activity at Roper Technologies

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.34, for a total transaction of $77,047.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,251,959.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

