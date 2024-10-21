Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on HBAN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Sandler O’Neill reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.91.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $15.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. Huntington Bancshares has a 52-week low of $9.25 and a 52-week high of $16.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.93.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 14.77%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 55.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Bancshares

In related news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total value of $499,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 265,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,021,690.17. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Huntington Bancshares news, VP Nancy E. Maloney sold 57,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $871,685.55. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 69,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,054,364.25. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total value of $499,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 265,809 shares in the company, valued at $4,021,690.17. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,622 shares of company stock worth $1,762,904 in the last three months. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 200.7% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 695.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,291 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

