Enservco (NYSE:ENSV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSE:ENSV – Get Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

NYSE ENSV opened at $0.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.14. Enservco has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $0.46.

Enservco (NYSE:ENSV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.76 million during the quarter. Enservco had a negative net margin of 28.49% and a negative return on equity of 1,040.29%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Enservco stock. AlTi Global Inc. purchased a new stake in Enservco Corp ( NYSE:ENSV Free Report ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 816,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000. AlTi Global Inc. owned approximately 2.96% of Enservco at the end of the most recent reporting period. 25.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides hot oiling and acidizing, and frac water heating services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It also water hauling and well site construction services. The company owns and operates specialized trucks, trailers, frac tanks, and other well-site related equipment.

