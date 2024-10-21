Enservco (NYSE:ENSV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSE:ENSV – Get Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Enservco Price Performance
NYSE ENSV opened at $0.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.14. Enservco has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $0.46.
Enservco (NYSE:ENSV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.76 million during the quarter. Enservco had a negative net margin of 28.49% and a negative return on equity of 1,040.29%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Enservco
Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides hot oiling and acidizing, and frac water heating services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It also water hauling and well site construction services. The company owns and operates specialized trucks, trailers, frac tanks, and other well-site related equipment.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Enservco
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Is Spotify Stock Poised to Soar? Options Traders Think So
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Misses and Beats: 3 Stocks That Are Moving Markets Right Now
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Cisco on the Rise: AI Potential and Analyst Upgrades Drive Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Enservco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enservco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.