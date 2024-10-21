Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Middlefield Banc stock opened at $27.51 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.51. Middlefield Banc has a one year low of $20.61 and a one year high of $37.00. The company has a market capitalization of $221.92 million, a PE ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.10. Middlefield Banc had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 15.06%. The company had revenue of $27.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Middlefield Banc will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Middlefield Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.02%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Middlefield Banc by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,668 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Middlefield Banc in the fourth quarter worth $273,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Middlefield Banc by 14.2% during the first quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,017 shares of the bank’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Middlefield Banc by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 386,196 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,222,000 after buying an additional 3,782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.72% of the company’s stock.

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It offers checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, various consumer loans, safe deposit facilities, and travelers' checks.

