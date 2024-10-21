Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Free Report) (TSE:CM) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cormark upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Desjardins raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. UBS Group began coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.00.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on CM

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CM opened at $62.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.29. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a twelve month low of $34.35 and a twelve month high of $63.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Free Report) (TSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The bank reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 10.66%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 911 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.8% during the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 6,390 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.9% during the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 6,448 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.3% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 6,208 shares of the bank’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 7.1% in the second quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 5,824 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. 49.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.