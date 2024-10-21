AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on ACM. Barclays upped their price target on AECOM from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial upped their target price on AECOM from $108.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of AECOM from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of AECOM from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of AECOM from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AECOM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.86.
AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. AECOM had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 24.14%. AECOM’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that AECOM will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of AECOM by 12.5% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,621 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AECOM in the first quarter worth $1,085,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in AECOM by 1,082.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,778 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,411,000 after purchasing an additional 31,838 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of AECOM by 102.7% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 232,223 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,777,000 after purchasing an additional 117,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of AECOM by 1,717.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 163,480 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,034,000 after buying an additional 154,483 shares in the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.
