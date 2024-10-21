Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Oragenics Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:OGEN opened at $0.33 on Friday. Oragenics has a 12-month low of $0.29 and a 12-month high of $7.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.45.

Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oragenics

About Oragenics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Oragenics stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Oragenics, Inc. ( NYSE:OGEN Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 22,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.51% of Oragenics at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.71% of the company’s stock.

Oragenics, Inc, a development-stage company, engages in the research and development of antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

