Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Oragenics Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE:OGEN opened at $0.33 on Friday. Oragenics has a 12-month low of $0.29 and a 12-month high of $7.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.45.
Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter.
Oragenics, Inc, a development-stage company, engages in the research and development of antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.
