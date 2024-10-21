Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday.
Minerals Technologies Price Performance
Shares of Minerals Technologies stock opened at $80.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Minerals Technologies has a 52 week low of $50.30 and a 52 week high of $90.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70 and a beta of 1.30.
Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $541.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.60 million. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 4.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Minerals Technologies will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Minerals Technologies Company Profile
Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various mineral, mineral-based, and related systems and services. The company operates through two segments, Consumer & Specialties, and Engineered Solutions segments. The Consumer & Specialties segment offers household and personal care products, such as pet litter, personal care, fabric care, edible oil and other fluid purification, animal health, and agricultural products; and specialty additives products, including precipitated calcium carbonate and ground calcium carbonate products that are used in the paper, paperboard, and fiber based packaging industries, as well as automotive, construction, and table and food applications.
