Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Minerals Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Minerals Technologies stock opened at $80.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Minerals Technologies has a 52 week low of $50.30 and a 52 week high of $90.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70 and a beta of 1.30.

Get Minerals Technologies alerts:

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $541.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.60 million. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 4.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Minerals Technologies will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,738,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $281,416,000 after buying an additional 25,056 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,296,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $190,996,000 after acquiring an additional 15,563 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 528,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,987,000 after acquiring an additional 14,909 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 322,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Minerals Technologies by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 273,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,535,000 after purchasing an additional 22,857 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various mineral, mineral-based, and related systems and services. The company operates through two segments, Consumer & Specialties, and Engineered Solutions segments. The Consumer & Specialties segment offers household and personal care products, such as pet litter, personal care, fabric care, edible oil and other fluid purification, animal health, and agricultural products; and specialty additives products, including precipitated calcium carbonate and ground calcium carbonate products that are used in the paper, paperboard, and fiber based packaging industries, as well as automotive, construction, and table and food applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Minerals Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerals Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.