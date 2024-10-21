NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Separately, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target (up from $128.00) on shares of NV5 Global in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

NV5 Global Price Performance

Shares of NVEE stock opened at $23.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $379.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.17. NV5 Global has a 12 month low of $21.76 and a 12 month high of $28.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.04.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.03. NV5 Global had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 9.08%. The company had revenue of $236.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. NV5 Global’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that NV5 Global will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at NV5 Global

In related news, Director Tardan Francois sold 1,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.32, for a total transaction of $159,987.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,048. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of NV5 Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $19,602,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in NV5 Global by 16.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 456,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,461,000 after buying an additional 65,186 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 1,671.2% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 60,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,592,000 after buying an additional 56,753 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 38.4% in the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 172,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,950,000 after buying an additional 47,945 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of NV5 Global by 7.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 582,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,195,000 after acquiring an additional 39,350 shares in the last quarter. 75.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NV5 Global Company Profile

NV5 Global, Inc provides technology, conformity assessment, consulting solutions, and software applications to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, environmental, and geospatial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

