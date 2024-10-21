FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.
FRP Stock Performance
Shares of FRPH stock opened at $30.20 on Friday. FRP has a fifty-two week low of $26.75 and a fifty-two week high of $32.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $574.40 million, a P/E ratio of 97.42 and a beta of 0.47.
FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.48 million during the quarter. FRP had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 1.67%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On FRP
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in FRP by 100.0% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of FRP by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in FRP during the 1st quarter worth $248,000. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in FRP in the first quarter valued at $307,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in FRP in the third quarter valued at $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.42% of the company’s stock.
FRP Company Profile
FRP Holdings, Inc engages in the real estate business in the United States. It operates through four segments: Industrial and Commercial, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Multifamily. The Industrial and Commercial segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties. The Mining Royalty Lands segment leases and manages mining royalties owned by the company primarily in Florida, Georgia, and Virginia.
