FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Shares of FRPH stock opened at $30.20 on Friday. FRP has a fifty-two week low of $26.75 and a fifty-two week high of $32.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $574.40 million, a P/E ratio of 97.42 and a beta of 0.47.

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.48 million during the quarter. FRP had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 1.67%.

In other news, President David H. Devilliers, Jr. sold 4,134 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $124,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 62,755 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,882,650. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO David H. Devilliers III sold 1,725 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total transaction of $50,542.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 44,879 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,314,954.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,589 shares of company stock valued at $342,079 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 22.80% of the company's stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in FRP by 100.0% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of FRP by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in FRP during the 1st quarter worth $248,000. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in FRP in the first quarter valued at $307,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in FRP in the third quarter valued at $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.42% of the company’s stock.

FRP Holdings, Inc engages in the real estate business in the United States. It operates through four segments: Industrial and Commercial, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Multifamily. The Industrial and Commercial segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties. The Mining Royalty Lands segment leases and manages mining royalties owned by the company primarily in Florida, Georgia, and Virginia.

