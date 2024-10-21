StockNews.com Downgrades Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC) to Sell

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on DOC. Wedbush raised their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price target (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Healthpeak Properties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.17.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties Stock Performance

Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $22.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Healthpeak Properties has a one year low of $15.24 and a one year high of $23.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a PE ratio of 64.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.14.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $695.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Healthpeak Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Healthpeak Properties

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $794,000. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $496,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,711,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Healthpeak Properties

(Get Free Report)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.