GameStop (NYSE:GME) Upgraded at StockNews.com

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Separately, Wedbush cut their price objective on GameStop from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th.

GameStop Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:GME opened at $21.22 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.74 and its 200 day moving average is $21.59. GameStop has a 52 week low of $9.95 and a 52 week high of $64.83. The stock has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 265.25 and a beta of -0.19.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $798.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $895.67 million. GameStop had a return on equity of 1.79% and a net margin of 0.93%. The business’s revenue was down 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GameStop will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Daniel William Moore sold 2,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $55,104.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,280 shares in the company, valued at $677,880. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 4,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total value of $102,487.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 54,927 shares in the company, valued at $1,206,196.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel William Moore sold 2,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $55,104.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,280 shares in the company, valued at $677,880. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,639 shares of company stock valued at $481,000. Company insiders own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of GameStop by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in GameStop by 32.9% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of GameStop by 19.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of GameStop by 535.8% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of GameStop by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 542,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

