Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Evoke Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of EVOK opened at $5.51 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.56. Evoke Pharma has a 52 week low of $3.54 and a 52 week high of $17.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.37 million, a P/E ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 0.39.

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.21). Evoke Pharma had a negative net margin of 86.74% and a negative return on equity of 964.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 million during the quarter.

Evoke Pharma Company Profile

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It offers Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in adults.

