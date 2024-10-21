OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of OUTFRONT Media in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on OUTFRONT Media in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on OUTFRONT Media from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on OUTFRONT Media from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, OUTFRONT Media presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

OUTFRONT Media Price Performance

Shares of OUT stock opened at $19.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.20, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.35 and its 200-day moving average is $15.77. OUTFRONT Media has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $19.33.

OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.60. OUTFRONT Media had a return on equity of 37.83% and a net margin of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $477.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that OUTFRONT Media will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 258.8% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of OUTFRONT Media in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in OUTFRONT Media during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quest Partners LLC increased its stake in OUTFRONT Media by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 4,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in OUTFRONT Media by 105.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,973 shares during the period.

About OUTFRONT Media

(Get Free Report)

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location, and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

Further Reading

