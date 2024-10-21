U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

U.S. Global Investors Stock Performance

Shares of GROW stock opened at $2.46 on Friday. U.S. Global Investors has a fifty-two week low of $2.38 and a fifty-two week high of $3.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.65 million, a PE ratio of 24.60 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.61.

U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The asset manager reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a return on equity of 2.66% and a net margin of 12.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 million for the quarter.

About U.S. Global Investors

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm, an investment adviser to an investment company which provides portfolio management for investment companies. The firm manages and launches equity/balanced funds, fixed income funds and other funds.

