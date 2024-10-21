Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Now Covered by Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $1,100.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,106.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,001.00 to $1,101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,025.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $875.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,002.24.

Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $917.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $921.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $858.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $872.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.19, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.42. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $547.61 and a 52-week high of $972.53.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 67.52%. Sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eli Lilly and Company

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Planning LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $262,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,916,000. M&G Plc acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,896,000. BTC Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,432,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,827,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

