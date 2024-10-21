PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) Price Target Cut to $22.00

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on PENN Entertainment from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research note on Friday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

Get PENN Entertainment alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on PENN

PENN Entertainment Price Performance

PENN Entertainment stock opened at $18.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 2.10. PENN Entertainment has a 12 month low of $13.50 and a 12 month high of $27.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.08.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.09. PENN Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 19.48%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that PENN Entertainment will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jay A. Snowden bought 54,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.44 per share, for a total transaction of $999,448.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 853,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,730,149.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other PENN Entertainment news, Director Anuj Dhanda purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.40 per share, for a total transaction of $276,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 31,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,023.20. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jay A. Snowden purchased 54,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.44 per share, for a total transaction of $999,448.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 853,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,730,149.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 79,200 shares of company stock worth $1,450,548 over the last 90 days. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of PENN Entertainment

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PENN. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in PENN Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $16,341,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in PENN Entertainment by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,729,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,273,000 after buying an additional 97,945 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in PENN Entertainment by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in PENN Entertainment by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in PENN Entertainment by 80.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 6,063 shares during the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PENN Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PENN Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PENN Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.