StockNews.com Upgrades Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) to Buy

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on OMCL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Omnicell from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Omnicell from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays raised Omnicell from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Omnicell from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.33.

Omnicell Stock Down 0.8 %

OMCL stock opened at $41.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.35, a P/E/G ratio of 47.11 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.22 and a 200-day moving average of $34.33. Omnicell has a fifty-two week low of $25.12 and a fifty-two week high of $45.84.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $276.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.41 million. Omnicell had a positive return on equity of 2.52% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. Omnicell’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Omnicell will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Omnicell

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Omnicell by 2.9% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in Omnicell by 1.2% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 39,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Omnicell by 3.3% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Omnicell by 78.4% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Omnicell by 2.7% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

About Omnicell

(Get Free Report)

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

Featured Stories

