Wells Fargo & Company Boosts PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) Price Target to $20.00

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

PENN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment in a report on Friday, June 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

NASDAQ PENN opened at $18.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 2.10. PENN Entertainment has a one year low of $13.50 and a one year high of $27.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.08.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.09. PENN Entertainment had a negative net margin of 19.48% and a negative return on equity of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. PENN Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that PENN Entertainment will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jay A. Snowden purchased 54,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.44 per share, with a total value of $999,448.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 853,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,730,149.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director David A. Handler acquired 10,000 shares of PENN Entertainment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.51 per share, for a total transaction of $175,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 293,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,138,309.50. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jay A. Snowden acquired 54,200 shares of PENN Entertainment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.44 per share, for a total transaction of $999,448.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 853,045 shares in the company, valued at $15,730,149.80. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 79,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,450,548. Insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in PENN Entertainment by 233.6% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new position in PENN Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in PENN Entertainment by 76.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in PENN Entertainment by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

