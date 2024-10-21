Piper Sandler Increases Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Price Target to $63.00

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $58.00 to $63.00 in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

OZK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Bank OZK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Bank OZK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Bank OZK in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.63.

Bank OZK stock opened at $44.67 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.01. Bank OZK has a twelve month low of $34.76 and a twelve month high of $52.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 11th. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is 27.24%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PSI Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bank OZK by 20,933.3% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Bank OZK during the first quarter worth $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Bank OZK by 423.0% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Bank OZK during the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bank OZK during the second quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

