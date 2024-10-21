PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

PYPL has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.03.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $80.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $84.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. PayPal has a 1 year low of $50.25 and a 1 year high of $82.00.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.82 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 22.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that PayPal will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Brown Financial Advisors purchased a new position in PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,454,000. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank purchased a new position in PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,014,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC grew its position in PayPal by 156,934.7% during the 2nd quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 343,906 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $19,957,000 after purchasing an additional 343,687 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its position in PayPal by 604.7% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 53,076 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,452,000 after purchasing an additional 45,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in PayPal by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,235 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

