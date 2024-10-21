Analyzing Winland (WELX) and Its Peers

Winland (OTCMKTS:WELX – Get Free Report) is one of 25 publicly-traded companies in the “Process control instruments” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Winland to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Winland has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Winland’s rivals have a beta of 0.70, indicating that their average stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Winland and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Winland 73.88% N/A N/A Winland Competitors -61.21% -21.72% -6.55%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

62.0% of shares of all “Process control instruments” companies are held by institutional investors. 8.1% of Winland shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.8% of shares of all “Process control instruments” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Winland and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Winland $4.79 million $2.01 million 5.80 Winland Competitors $2.79 billion $358.08 million -1.22

Winland’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Winland. Winland is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Winland and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Winland 0 0 0 0 N/A Winland Competitors 235 1013 1681 28 2.51

As a group, “Process control instruments” companies have a potential upside of 11.38%. Given Winland’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Winland has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

About Winland

Winland Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides critical condition monitoring devices to the security industry. Its products are used to protect against loss of assets due to damage from water, excess humidity, extremes of temperature, and loss of power. The company offers EnviroAlert, which monitors temperature, humidity, and/or water presence in critical environments; TempAlert, a temperature monitoring device for residential and commercial environments through security systems; WaterBug, a water presence and leak detection system; and Power-Out Alert, a power outage detector. It also provides INSIGHT, an automated cloud-based platform that offers early alerting, reporting, and logging services designed to ensure regulatory compliance. The company offers its products through a network of distributors, dealers, security installers, and integrators for industries including health and medical, grocery and food services, and commercial and industrial, as well as agriculture and residential. Winland Holdings Corporation was incorporated in 1972 and is headquartered in Mankato, Minnesota.

