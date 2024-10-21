Analysts Set Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Price Target at $337.70

Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $337.70.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LAD. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Stephens began coverage on Lithia Motors in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Guggenheim upgraded Lithia Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $338.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Lithia Motors from $302.00 to $299.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LAD

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Lithia Motors

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.65, for a total value of $88,632.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,707.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.65, for a total value of $88,632.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,707.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 11,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.86, for a total transaction of $3,472,286.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,417,080.94. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 23,021 shares of company stock valued at $6,534,617 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 1.3% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 12.8% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 83.6% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 13.3% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter.

Lithia Motors Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of LAD stock opened at $313.88 on Friday. Lithia Motors has a 52-week low of $231.36 and a 52-week high of $331.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $296.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $273.64.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $7.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.09 by $0.78. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 2.52%. The business had revenue of $9.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $10.91 EPS. Lithia Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Lithia Motors will post 28.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lithia Motors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is currently 6.26%.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. The company’s Vehicle Operations segment sells new and used vehicles; provides parts, repair, and maintenance services; vehicle finance; and insurance products. Its Financing Operations segment provides financing to customers buying and leasing retail vehicles.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.