Contrasting Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) and Kahoot! ASA (OTCMKTS:KHOTF)

Kahoot! ASA (OTCMKTS:KHOTF) and Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Kahoot! ASA and Expensify’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.



Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kahoot! ASA N/A N/A N/A Expensify -22.41% -29.82% -16.19%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Kahoot! ASA and Expensify, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kahoot! ASA 0 0 0 0 N/A Expensify 0 2 2 0 2.50

Valuation and Earnings

Expensify has a consensus target price of $2.63, suggesting a potential upside of 43.44%. Given Expensify’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Expensify is more favorable than Kahoot! ASA.

This table compares Kahoot! ASA and Expensify”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kahoot! ASA N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Expensify $138.53 million 1.14 -$41.46 million ($0.48) -3.81

Kahoot! ASA has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Expensify.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

68.4% of Expensify shares are held by institutional investors. 17.3% of Expensify shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Expensify beats Kahoot! ASA on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kahoot! ASA

(Get Free Report)

Kahoot! ASA operates a learning and engagement platform in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Latin America and the Caribbean, Africa, the Middle East, and India. The company's platforms help to create, share, and host learning sessions. It offers Kahoot! Learning platform for learning and engagement services; employee engagement and learning platforms, such as Actimo and Motimate; Drops, a language learning app for visuals and play; Kahoot! DragonBox app for math learning; and Kahoot! Poio Read app, which empowers children to learn to read through play. The company also provides Kahoot! Academy, a global community and knowledge platform for all creators, learners and learning providers; Kahoot! 360 Spirit; Kahoot! Marketplace, an emerging global digital marketplace for learning resources on Kahoot; Kahoot! EDU support program, a site license for schools and districts; and Whiteboard.fi, an online whiteboard that provides learning tools for educators, teachers, and classrooms. In addition, it offers Kahoot! Zoom App platform for engagement and learning to virtual meetings and events; and Clever, a single sign-on digital learning platform for teachers and students. Kahoot! ASA was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

About Expensify

(Get Free Report)

Expensify, Inc. provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals and corporations, small and midsized businesses, and enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel. It also offers track and submit plans for individuals. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Portland, Oregon.

