Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.71.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GRAB. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Grab in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Mizuho started coverage on Grab in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Grab from $5.00 to $4.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th.

Grab Stock Performance

GRAB stock opened at $3.73 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.48 and a 200-day moving average of $3.48. The firm has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a PE ratio of -53.29 and a beta of 0.83. Grab has a 12-month low of $2.90 and a 12-month high of $3.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $664.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.17 million. Grab had a negative return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 8.24%. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Grab will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grab

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Grab by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 40,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Grab by 53.6% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 3,408 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grab by 37.0% in the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 14,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 3,795 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in shares of Grab by 12.9% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 40,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 4,595 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Grab by 0.7% in the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 700,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 5,131 shares during the period. 55.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Grab

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

