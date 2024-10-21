Birkenstock Holding plc (NYSE:BIRK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Birkenstock Holding plc (NYSE:BIRK – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.11.

BIRK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $77.00 price target (up from $63.00) on shares of Birkenstock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Birkenstock in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Birkenstock from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Birkenstock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Birkenstock from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd.

BIRK opened at $51.78 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 84.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.93 and a 200-day moving average of $51.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.91. Birkenstock has a 1-year low of $36.50 and a 1-year high of $64.78.

Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.07). Birkenstock had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 5.79%. The firm had revenue of $564.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.70 million. Equities analysts expect that Birkenstock will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIRK. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Birkenstock by 377.1% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Birkenstock during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Birkenstock by 358.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Birkenstock in the second quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, MSA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Birkenstock in the second quarter worth approximately $223,000. Institutional investors own 19.93% of the company’s stock.

Birkenstock Holding plc manufactures and sells footwear products. It also offers sandals, shoes, closed-toe silhouettes, skincare products, and accessories. The company sells its products through e-commerce sites and a network of owned retail stores, as well as business-to-business channels. It operates in the United States, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, Europe, APMA, and internationally.

