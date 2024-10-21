Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.00.

EPC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th.

Get Edgewell Personal Care alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on EPC

Institutional Trading of Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Stock Down 0.4 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 664,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,163,000 after acquiring an additional 259,200 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 19.7% in the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,529,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,545,000 after purchasing an additional 252,235 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 16.6% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,071,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,058,000 after purchasing an additional 152,200 shares in the last quarter. Kestrel Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,855,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 673,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,072,000 after buying an additional 101,533 shares in the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:EPC opened at $35.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Edgewell Personal Care has a twelve month low of $33.27 and a twelve month high of $41.50. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.16.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 5.26%. The firm had revenue of $647.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Edgewell Personal Care will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Edgewell Personal Care Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.10%.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.