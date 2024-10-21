Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.00.
EPC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th.
NYSE:EPC opened at $35.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Edgewell Personal Care has a twelve month low of $33.27 and a twelve month high of $41.50. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.16.
Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 5.26%. The firm had revenue of $647.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Edgewell Personal Care will post 3 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.10%.
Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.
