Head to Head Review: Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) vs. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX)

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) and MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Veru has a beta of -0.49, suggesting that its share price is 149% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Veru and MoonLake Immunotherapeutics”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Veru $14.09 million 8.77 -$93.15 million ($0.34) -2.48 MoonLake Immunotherapeutics N/A N/A -$36.01 million ($0.75) -65.25

Institutional and Insider Ownership

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Veru. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Veru, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

47.2% of Veru shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.8% of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.2% of Veru shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.0% of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Veru and MoonLake Immunotherapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veru -376.38% -115.99% -66.94% MoonLake Immunotherapeutics N/A -10.61% -10.36%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Veru and MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Veru 0 0 4 0 3.00 MoonLake Immunotherapeutics 0 2 9 0 2.82

Veru presently has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 373.65%. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a consensus target price of $80.45, indicating a potential upside of 64.39%. Given Veru’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Veru is more favorable than MoonLake Immunotherapeutics.

Summary

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics beats Veru on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Veru

Veru Inc., a late clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for treatment of metabolic diseases, oncology, and acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS). Its marketed products comprise FC2 female condom for the dual protection against unplanned pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections. The company’s development program includes enobosarm, a selective androgen receptor modulator for treatment of augment fat loss and to prevent muscle loss in sarcopenic obese and overweight elderly patients; Enobosarm, a selective androgen receptor modulator for the treatment of AR+ ER+ HER2- metastatic breast cancer; and sabizabulin, a microtubule disruptor for the treatment of hospitalized patients with viral lung infection on oxygen support who are at high risk for viral induced ARDS and death. The company was formerly known as The Female Health Company and changed its name to Veru Inc. in July 2017. Veru Inc. was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

About MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It develops Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases; and hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, axial spondyloarthritis, and psoriasis. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

