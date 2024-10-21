Contrasting Winland (WELX) & Its Rivals

Winland (OTCMKTS:WELX – Get Free Report) is one of 25 public companies in the “Process control instruments” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Winland to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

62.0% of shares of all “Process control instruments” companies are held by institutional investors. 8.1% of Winland shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.8% of shares of all “Process control instruments” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Winland and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Winland $4.79 million $2.01 million 5.80 Winland Competitors $2.79 billion $358.08 million -1.22

Analyst Ratings

Winland’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Winland. Winland is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Winland and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Winland 0 0 0 0 N/A Winland Competitors 235 1013 1681 28 2.51

As a group, “Process control instruments” companies have a potential upside of 11.38%. Given Winland’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Winland has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Winland and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Winland 73.88% N/A N/A Winland Competitors -61.21% -21.72% -6.55%

Volatility and Risk

Winland has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Winland’s peers have a beta of 0.70, meaning that their average share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Winland Company Profile

Winland Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides critical condition monitoring devices to the security industry. Its products are used to protect against loss of assets due to damage from water, excess humidity, extremes of temperature, and loss of power. The company offers EnviroAlert, which monitors temperature, humidity, and/or water presence in critical environments; TempAlert, a temperature monitoring device for residential and commercial environments through security systems; WaterBug, a water presence and leak detection system; and Power-Out Alert, a power outage detector. It also provides INSIGHT, an automated cloud-based platform that offers early alerting, reporting, and logging services designed to ensure regulatory compliance. The company offers its products through a network of distributors, dealers, security installers, and integrators for industries including health and medical, grocery and food services, and commercial and industrial, as well as agriculture and residential. Winland Holdings Corporation was incorporated in 1972 and is headquartered in Mankato, Minnesota.

