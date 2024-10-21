Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.10.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BWMN shares. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on shares of Bowman Consulting Group from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Bowman Consulting Group from $37.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

In other news, CEO Gary Bowman sold 4,002 shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total transaction of $96,368.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 919,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,141,560. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Robert Alan Hickey sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total value of $57,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 198,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,575,519.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Gary Bowman sold 4,002 shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total transaction of $96,368.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 919,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,141,560. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,652 shares of company stock valued at $477,014. Insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group during the second quarter worth $96,000. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bowman Consulting Group in the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Bowman Consulting Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

BWMN stock opened at $21.59 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $381.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.22 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Bowman Consulting Group has a 12 month low of $21.02 and a 12 month high of $42.90.

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.10). Bowman Consulting Group had a positive return on equity of 4.40% and a negative net margin of 2.67%. The company had revenue of $104.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.01 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Bowman Consulting Group will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

