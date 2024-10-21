DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.22.
A number of brokerages have commented on DBRG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on DigitalBridge Group from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on DigitalBridge Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st.
Shares of NYSE DBRG opened at $16.12 on Monday. DigitalBridge Group has a 12-month low of $11.07 and a 12-month high of $20.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.11. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.95.
DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.06). DigitalBridge Group had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 35.10%. The company had revenue of $390.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.05 million. On average, equities analysts expect that DigitalBridge Group will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. DigitalBridge Group’s payout ratio is 2.58%.
DigitalBridge is an infrastructure investment firm specializing in digital infrastructure assets. They provide services to institutional investors. They primarily invest in data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group, Inc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angles, California, and New York New York.
