Skyline Champion (SKY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, October 28th. Analysts expect Skyline Champion to post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $627.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Skyline Champion’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Skyline Champion to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Skyline Champion Stock Performance

Shares of SKY opened at $99.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Skyline Champion has a one year low of $52.12 and a one year high of $101.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.35 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.16 and a 200 day moving average of $80.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Skyline Champion

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, insider Timothy Mark Larson sold 5,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $456,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,300 shares in the company, valued at $3,593,900. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Erin Mulligan Nelson sold 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.18, for a total value of $83,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,170 shares in the company, valued at $430,040.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 163,636 shares of company stock valued at $14,582,253. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company's stock.

Several analysts recently commented on SKY shares. StockNews.com raised Skyline Champion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Skyline Champion from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Skyline Champion from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Skyline Champion from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Skyline Champion in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.20.

About Skyline Champion

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

See Also

