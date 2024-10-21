LTC Properties (LTC) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 28th. Analysts expect LTC Properties to post earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $50.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.47 million. LTC Properties had a net margin of 46.78% and a return on equity of 10.22%. LTC Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect LTC Properties to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

LTC Properties Price Performance

NYSE:LTC opened at $36.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 11.29 and a quick ratio of 11.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.97. LTC Properties has a 1-year low of $30.30 and a 1-year high of $38.28.

LTC Properties Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 118.75%.

In related news, Director David L. Gruber purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.75 per share, with a total value of $214,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 18,412 shares in the company, valued at $658,229. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other LTC Properties news, Director David L. Gruber bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.75 per share, with a total value of $214,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,412 shares in the company, valued at $658,229. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy Triche sold 5,000 shares of LTC Properties stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total transaction of $182,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,258,326.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $37.00 price target (up previously from $36.00) on shares of LTC Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of LTC Properties in a report on Friday, September 20th.

About LTC Properties

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC's investment portfolio includes 201 properties in 26 states with 29 operating partners.

