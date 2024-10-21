Celestica (CLS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. Celestica had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 19.96%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Celestica to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:CLS opened at $57.82 on Monday. Celestica has a one year low of $20.87 and a one year high of $64.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57 and a beta of 2.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.88.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CLS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Celestica from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 9th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Celestica from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Celestica from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Celestica from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.88.

About Celestica

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

