F5 (FFIV) to Release Earnings on Monday

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 28th. Analysts expect F5 to post earnings of $3.45 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The network technology company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.39. F5 had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The company had revenue of $695.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect F5 to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.
F5 Stock Up 0.2 %
NASDAQ FFIV opened at $217.48 on Monday. F5 has a 52 week low of $145.45 and a 52 week high of $224.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $208.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.58.
Several research analysts have commented on FFIV shares. StockNews.com cut shares of F5 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of F5 from $189.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of F5 from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of F5 from $185.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of F5 from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.56.
F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.
