Serve Robotics (NASDAQ:SERV) Research Coverage Started at Northland Securities

Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Serve Robotics (NASDAQ:SERV – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Serve Robotics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Aegis raised Serve Robotics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th.

Serve Robotics Trading Up 9.3 %

SERV opened at $9.36 on Friday. Serve Robotics has a 52 week low of $1.77 and a 52 week high of $24.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.83.

Serve Robotics (NASDAQ:SERV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.47 million during the quarter. Serve Robotics had a negative net margin of 2,155.86% and a negative return on equity of 728.80%. Equities analysts predict that Serve Robotics will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Serve Robotics

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Serve Robotics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Serve Robotics in the third quarter valued at approximately $198,000. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in Serve Robotics during the second quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Thomist Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Serve Robotics in the second quarter worth $407,000.

Serve Robotics Company Profile

Serve Robotics Inc designs, develops, and operates low-emission robots that serve people in public spaces with food delivery in the United States. It builds self-driving delivery robots. The company was formerly known as Patricia Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Serve Robotics Inc in July 2023.

